New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 33,019 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 763,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,019 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $12,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mohit Ramani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,138.20. This represents a 11.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -108.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently -482.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

