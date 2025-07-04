New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,800 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Carlisle Companies worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,361,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $502,239,000 after purchasing an additional 29,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,194,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $440,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,148,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $418,617,000 after buying an additional 34,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 692.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,527,000 after buying an additional 538,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CSL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.67.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $397.81 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $311.41 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $381.62 and a 200 day moving average of $366.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

