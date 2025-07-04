New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,201 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pentair were worth $13,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,216,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,575,000 after acquiring an additional 148,031 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,030,000 after purchasing an additional 396,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,240,000 after purchasing an additional 87,244 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,468,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,085,000 after buying an additional 217,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,962,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,482,000 after buying an additional 428,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Pentair and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $73.45 and a 1-year high of $110.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $589,826.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. The trade was a 19.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.