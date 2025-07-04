New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,888 Shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,015 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Range Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,976,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $287,078,000 after purchasing an additional 371,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,330,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,768,000 after buying an additional 624,955 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after buying an additional 2,104,304 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,554,000 after acquiring an additional 605,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,112,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,011,000 after acquiring an additional 94,898 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Range Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 9,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $388,652.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,556. This trade represents a 40.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $67,197. This represents a 88.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RRC stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76. Range Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

