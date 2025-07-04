New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,095,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,592,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,179,000 after purchasing an additional 377,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,383,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,258 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 16,578,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,550 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,436,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. Kimco Realty Corporation has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $25.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.68 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 965.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 129.87%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

