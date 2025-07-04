New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Lincoln Electric worth $11,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $216.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.11 and a twelve month high of $222.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.64.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $365.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.39 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.40.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

