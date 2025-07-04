New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.4%

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $479.60 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $366.92 and a twelve month high of $531.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $462.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

