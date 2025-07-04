New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $12,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,587.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $285.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.60.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 2.1%

RNR opened at $240.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $208.98 and a 52 week high of $300.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.26%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $82,847.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,009.16. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

