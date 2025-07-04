News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 413,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,179 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $11,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in News by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in News by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. News Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $30.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

