Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Truist Financial

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $131.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. Northern Trust has a one year low of $80.81 and a one year high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.38.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,772 shares of company stock worth $981,069. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $83,550,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 47.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,637,000 after acquiring an additional 585,992 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,497,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,493,000 after acquiring an additional 562,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,711,000 after acquiring an additional 558,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 451.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 555,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,866,000 after acquiring an additional 454,956 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

