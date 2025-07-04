NV5 Global’s (NVEE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Sidoti upgraded NV5 Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, CJS Securities cut NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVEE

NV5 Global Stock Down 0.3%

NV5 Global stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NV5 Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 3,320.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 9,916.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.