nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.10.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

