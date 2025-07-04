NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.2% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.19.

NVDA stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $160.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

