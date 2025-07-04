NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Mizuho

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVDA. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.19.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.3%

NVDA stock opened at $159.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.64. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $160.98. The company has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $8,000,038.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,576,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,790,745.58. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

