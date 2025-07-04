NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,623.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6,562.85 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7,203.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,455.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,023.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

