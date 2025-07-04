Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,061,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,519 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,222,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,929,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,329,000 after buying an additional 503,190 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,205,000 after buying an additional 890,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,986,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,879,000 after buying an additional 155,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $36.64 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

