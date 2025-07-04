Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,647 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 338.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 522,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after buying an additional 403,267 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 516,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $74.71 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.12.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 9.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

