Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Position Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 6.1% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 250,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,544,000 after buying an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 37.2% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 35,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 0.2%

Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $202.29 on Friday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $172.72 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.23.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.