Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Holdings Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,312 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,743,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 348,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paramount Global by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,586,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,973,000 after purchasing an additional 908,515 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,457,000. Amundi lifted its position in Paramount Global by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,655,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in Paramount Global by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,419 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PARA. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of PARA opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -2.43%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

