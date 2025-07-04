Patron Partners LLC Purchases 387 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $179.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.36 and a 200-day moving average of $174.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

