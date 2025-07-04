Patton Fund Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,182 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,304 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.3%

NVIDIA stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $160.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.19.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.