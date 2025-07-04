Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Paycom Software worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 28,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Avory & Company LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $374,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,160.68. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total transaction of $6,152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,224,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,017,794.80. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,016 shares of company stock worth $42,736,608. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.90.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $232.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $530.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

