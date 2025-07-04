Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Holdings Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 16.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Penumbra from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.40.

In related news, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.01, for a total value of $598,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,282.57. This trade represents a 12.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,650 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.37, for a total transaction of $4,818,010.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,771,330.69. The trade was a 18.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,810 shares of company stock valued at $31,734,215. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $250.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 236.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 3.41%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

