Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pool alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $301.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.79. Pool Corporation has a 1 year low of $282.22 and a 1 year high of $395.60.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on POOL

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.