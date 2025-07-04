RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of RB Global worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RB Global by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RB Global by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in RB Global by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in RB Global by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $213,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,302.32. The trade was a 12.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Dewitt sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $84,936.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,687.05. The trade was a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,075 shares of company stock worth $2,007,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on shares of RB Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.79.

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA stock opened at $105.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.35. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.38 and a 12-month high of $109.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. RB Global had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

