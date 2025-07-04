Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Revvity were worth $11,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Revvity by 11.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Revvity by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Revvity by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Revvity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE RVTY opened at $101.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.99. Revvity Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $129.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.91%.

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

