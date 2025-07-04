Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.48. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

