Shilanski & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 8.4% during the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.4% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.9% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 9.1% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,183 shares in the company, valued at $753,393.55. This trade represents a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,285 shares of company stock worth $105,518,153 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.29.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $716.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $442.65 and a fifty-two week high of $747.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $655.49 and a 200 day moving average of $629.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

