Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3,657.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. UBS Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.66.

NYSE SHOP opened at $117.50 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average of $104.78. The stock has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

