Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 36,724 Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 370,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.08% of FOX worth $19,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FOX alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FOX by 327.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90. Fox Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Activity at FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.