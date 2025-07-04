Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Westlake worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,610,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 732.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 993,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,865,000 after buying an additional 873,888 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 983,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,711,000 after buying an additional 58,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 934,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,092,000 after buying an additional 43,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 882,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,175,000 after buying an additional 47,732 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLK opened at $81.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.20. Westlake Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $153.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.01). Westlake had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.85.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

