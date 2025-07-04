Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $11.18 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,961 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Southwest Airlines worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,859,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the airline’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,466,529 shares of the airline’s stock worth $116,545,000 after acquiring an additional 88,869 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $36.12.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Melius Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Melius raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky acquired 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $100,154.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,102.49. This trade represents a 32.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hess bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,156 shares in the company, valued at $614,097.12. This trade represents a 47.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

