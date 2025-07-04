Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $20.04 Million Position in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $20,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in A. O. Smith by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.2%

AOS stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.64. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. A. O. Smith Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $92.45.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.