Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,643 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,433,000.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $67.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30.
About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF
The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
