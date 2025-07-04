Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 504,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $21,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 3,571.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OVV. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

OVV stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

