Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,932 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Hercules Capital worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 5,999 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $104,922.51. Following the purchase, the director owned 11,960 shares in the company, valued at $209,180.40. This trade represents a 100.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $22.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 45.23% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

