Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $12,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qifu Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qifu Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $43.45 on Friday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $48.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $646.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QFIN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Qifu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qifu Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

