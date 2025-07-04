Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,483 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $21,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 17,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of Carlyle Group stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.86. Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $57.50.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen upgraded Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

