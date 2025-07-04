Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,539,000 after purchasing an additional 340,734 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $3,063,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 296,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 81,896 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 582,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

