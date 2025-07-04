Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) Stock Position Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,979,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Spring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,008,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 347.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,075.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,206.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,264.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 1.08. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 52 week low of $736.75 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.24% and a return on equity of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

