Tokuyama (TKYMY) versus Its Peers Financial Contrast

Dividends

Tokuyama pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Tokuyama pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 91.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Tokuyama and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokuyama 6.80% 8.08% 4.57% Tokuyama Competitors -39.80% 2.88% 0.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tokuyama and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tokuyama $2.25 billion $153.59 million 7.17 Tokuyama Competitors $10.60 billion $484.74 million 6.95

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tokuyama’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tokuyama. Tokuyama is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

62.5% of shares of all “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of shares of all “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Tokuyama has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokuyama’s competitors have a beta of 0.93, indicating that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tokuyama competitors beat Tokuyama on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Tokuyama

(Get Free Report)

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform. The Cement segment provides cement, ready-mixed concrete, and cement-type stabilizer, as well as engages in the resource recycling business. The Electronic and Advanced Materials segment provides polycrystalline silicon; fumed silica and tetrachlorosilane; aluminum nitride; high-purity chemicals for electronics manufacturing and photoresist developer; and isopropyl alcohol. The Life Science segment provides medical diagnosis systems, dental materials and equipment, pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, plastic lens-related materials for glasses, and microporous film. The Eco Business segment offers plastic window sashes, ion exchange membranes, as well as engages in waste gypsum board recycling activity. The company was formerly known as Tokuyama Soda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Tokuyama Corporation in April 1994. Tokuyama Corporation was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.