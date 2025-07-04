Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.74.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $296.13 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $822.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

