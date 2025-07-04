Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UHS. Barclays boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.77.

UHS stock opened at $195.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.99 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

