urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) & Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) Head-To-Head Analysis

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) and Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of urban-gro shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of urban-gro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Indoor Harvest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares urban-gro and Indoor Harvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets urban-gro N/A N/A N/A Indoor Harvest N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

urban-gro has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indoor Harvest has a beta of -2.05, meaning that its stock price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for urban-gro and Indoor Harvest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score urban-gro 0 0 0 1 4.00 Indoor Harvest 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares urban-gro and Indoor Harvest”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio urban-gro $71.54 million 0.06 -$25.44 million ($1.12) -0.28 Indoor Harvest N/A N/A -$3.26 million N/A N/A

Indoor Harvest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than urban-gro.

Summary

urban-gro beats Indoor Harvest on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services. It also offers facility and equipment commissioning services; gro-care crop and asset protection services, including training services, equipment maintenance services, asset protection program, and an interactive online operating support system for gro-care and client document delivery and project management; and property condition assessment services. In addition, the company provides integrated equipment systems solutions, such as design, source, and integration of complex environmental equipment systems comprising heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions, as well as environmental control, fertigation, irrigation distribution, water treatment, and wastewater reclamation systems; and commercial horticulture lighting solutions, rolling and automated container benching systems, specialty fans, microbial mitigation, and odor reduction systems. Further, it offers value-Added Reselling (VAR) of cultivation equipment systems; and strategic vendor relationships with premier manufacturers. It primarily markets and sells its solutions to clients in the CEA that includes operators and facilitators in the cannabis and produce markets; and commercial sectors comprising food and beverage consumer packaged goods companies, healthcare, higher education, and hospitality. urban-gro, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Lafayette, Colorado.

About Indoor Harvest

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on operating an integrated consolidation platform for hemp, other hemp-related products, CBD, and other plant-based companies. Indoor Harvest Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Austin, Texas.

