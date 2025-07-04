US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of US Foods worth $10,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,775. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USFD

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $78.42 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $79.64. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.