Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $52.19 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 5.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $52,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $296.13 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,197,873.08. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

