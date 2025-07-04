Vista Investment Partners II LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners II LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 15,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 24.8% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 121,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $2,564,000. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 63,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.95.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $179.08 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

