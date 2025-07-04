Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 404.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $128.04 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.90 and a 200 day moving average of $121.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,157,212.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,508.20. This trade represents a 44.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.