Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 38,713 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $3,549,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE WBS opened at $58.68 on Friday. Webster Financial Corporation has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $63.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $700.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $410,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,135.60. This trade represents a 28.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $111,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,696. This trade represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $934,210. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

