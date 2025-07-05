25,294 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,294 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

